Here are the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Maza Pakistani Grill
Photo: shah a./Yelp
Stroll past 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite L, in the IAH Airport area and you'll find Maza Pakistani Grill, a new Pakistani, halal and Indian spot.
This new spot is in the perfect location for anyone dropping off or picking up friends at the airport, or anyone looking to grab a quick bite before a flight.
Diners with a big appetite will want to order choopein, which are Pakistani-style lamb chops. Smaller appetites might choose chicken tikka boti, chicken kebab, cholay and fresh nan.
No matter which entree is ordered, all diners should finish off their meals with Kheer, a Pakistani rice pudding.
Blanco Tacos & Tequila
Photo: GP./Yelp
Blanco Tacos & Tequila is a Mexican spot that recently opened at 5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C2520, in Greater Uptown.
This is the first Texas location for this franchise, which has locations in Arizona and California.
This latest addition to Houston's Mexican food scene offers staples such as fajitas, burritos, enchiladas and tacos. It also serves unique cheese crisps and the popular appetizer hamachi and watermelon ceviche.
A long list of margaritas, cocktails, beers and, of course, tequilas are on offer. The happy hour has multiple food and drink specials daily.
For diners who prefer to dine outdoors, Blanco Tacos & Tequila has a patio seating area almost as big as the dining room.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
Photo: andrew r./Yelp
Stroll past 9501 Southwest Freeway in Braeburn and you'll find Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, a sports bar.
Founded in 2010, this popular franchise caters to sports fans. This marks the ninth location for the sports bar franchise, which does business throughout Texas and New Mexico.
With an expansive dining room, large TVs and a huge bar, this spot serves tacos, fajitas, wings and more. All of the corn tortillas are made fresh daily. First-timers might want to try the guacamole chicken salad, Chuy's chicken or the Yucatan burger.
The sports bar also offers a Loco card loyalty program, which earns members $10 off future dining for every $100 in purchases.