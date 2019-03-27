Here are the 3 newest businesses to debut in Houston

Dish Society at Finn Hall
Photo: jason d./Yelp
Dish Society At Finn Hall is a downtown food court, that recently opened at 712 Main St.
This local franchise has several outposts throughout the Houston area. The spot offers sandwiches, salads, soups, tacos and breakfast items.
If you stop in before work, grab a house breakfast taco to go, made with cage-free eggs, all natural bacon and white cheddar cheese on flour or corn tortillas with house salsa. Got a little more time on your lunch break? Sit down for the brisket stuffed sweet potato, with white cheddar and Texas smoked brisket, topped with house barbecue sauce, cabbage slaw and green onions. (Check out the entire menu here.)
Komeya
Photo: chuong n./Yelp
Now open at 1849 El Dorado Blvd., Suite B, in Clear Lake is Komeya, a sushi bar, offering ramen and more.
Komeya's menu features ramen, sushi, sashimi, rolls, bowls and more. Try ordering one of the appetizers, like edamame or the shrimp oba tempura (shrimp stuffing over a leaf with special sauce.)
For your entree, try the spicy miso ramen made with miso paste, pork broth, pork chashu, Kikurage, seasoned egg, green onion, bamboo shoots and green onion with thin noodles. (Here's the entire menu.)
Sipipa
Photo: sipipa/Yelp
Sipipa is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more, that's made its debut at 6516 Westheimer Road in Greater Uptown.
Sipipa's large menu features salad, pasta, pitas, subs, wings, appetizers and desserts.
Start with an order of cheesy breadsticks for the table. Next, try the chicken puttanesca pasta with mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, yellow onions, fresh garlic, black pepper, fresh basil, oregano, fresh parsley, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Save room for the Italian cream cake. (Find the entire menu here.)
---
