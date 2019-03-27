Food & Drink

Here are the 3 newest businesses to debut in Houston

Photo: Dish Society at Finn Hall/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the newest restaurant additions to Houston? From a food court eatery to an Italian spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive around town.


Dish Society at Finn Hall





Photo: jason d./Yelp

Dish Society At Finn Hall is a downtown food court, that recently opened at 712 Main St.

This local franchise has several outposts throughout the Houston area. The spot offers sandwiches, salads, soups, tacos and breakfast items.

If you stop in before work, grab a house breakfast taco to go, made with cage-free eggs, all natural bacon and white cheddar cheese on flour or corn tortillas with house salsa. Got a little more time on your lunch break? Sit down for the brisket stuffed sweet potato, with white cheddar and Texas smoked brisket, topped with house barbecue sauce, cabbage slaw and green onions. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Komeya




Photo: chuong n./Yelp



Now open at 1849 El Dorado Blvd., Suite B, in Clear Lake is Komeya, a sushi bar, offering ramen and more.

Komeya's menu features ramen, sushi, sashimi, rolls, bowls and more. Try ordering one of the appetizers, like edamame or the shrimp oba tempura (shrimp stuffing over a leaf with special sauce.)

For your entree, try the spicy miso ramen made with miso paste, pork broth, pork chashu, Kikurage, seasoned egg, green onion, bamboo shoots and green onion with thin noodles. (Here's the entire menu.)

Sipipa




Photo: sipipa/Yelp

Sipipa is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more, that's made its debut at 6516 Westheimer Road in Greater Uptown.

Sipipa's large menu features salad, pasta, pitas, subs, wings, appetizers and desserts.

Start with an order of cheesy breadsticks for the table. Next, try the chicken puttanesca pasta with mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, yellow onions, fresh garlic, black pepper, fresh basil, oregano, fresh parsley, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Save room for the Italian cream cake. (Find the entire menu here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Show More
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet
Florida man faked robbery to get out of work shift: Deputies
Hoax emergency call makes gamer fear for his life
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
More TOP STORIES News