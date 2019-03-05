Here are the 3 newest beer bars to check out in Houston

True Anomaly Brewing Company
2012 Dallas St., Downtown
True Anomaly Brewing Company is a brewery.
Started by scientists at NASA, the new brewery concocts its brews using recipes that involve elements of science, according to the Jewish Herald Voice (JHV) online. A true anomaly, "describes our brewery well, given we intend to have a continuously evolving beer list with one-off releases. True Anomaly seemed the perfect fit - a true one-of-a-kind," co-owner Ben Stahl told JHV. There's a small selection of beers available for purchase and food trucks are usually on-site to offer complementary grub.
True Anomaly Brewing Company's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Erik S., who reviewed True Anomaly Brewing Company on Feb. 27, wrote, "Another amazing new brewery graces Houston. They are still in the infantile stages, but with a whole souring facility, I am extremely excited to see what is to come! I was very happy with the beer I tried."
Yelper Christina H. wrote, "Great beer and a nice, chill atmosphere. The owners are awesome and will tell you all about the current beers they have on tap. It's dog friendly and has indoor and outdoor space. Great location to stop in for a beer before or after a Dynamo, Rockets or Astros game."
True Anomaly Brewing Company is open from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Suite 120, Upper Kirby
Slowpokes is a beer bar and wine bar, offering coffee and tea and more.
As far as alcoholic drinks, it serves local craft beer, including from 8th Wonder, Buffalo Bayou and Saint Arnolds breweries and a blend of wines. Slowpokes also offers coffee and tea and a quaint menu of breakfast items (croissants, bagels and tacos), sandwiches (ham and cheese panini and doughnut grilled cheese), salads and flatbreads. (Click here to view the full menu.)
Slowpokes's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Kristina N., who reviewed Slowpokes on Feb. 16, wrote, "I've been a Slowpokes fanatic for a couple years now! When I found out they opened a second location in the Upper Kirby area, I raced over to check it out! ... I ordered the meat and cheese board and it's so good compared to most places in Houston. And, of course, I topped it off with a latte."
Truce P. noted, "Super cute new coffee shop! I love how everything is sloth-themed. The ceilings are 15 feet high, so it makes the space feel large and not cramped."
Slowpokes is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Walking Stick Brewing Company
956 Judiway St., Central Northwest
Walking Stick Brewing Company is a brewpub.
The brewery offers four beers, all of which have Rocky Mountain roots: the Massive Brown Porter; Crestone ESB; Blanca Witbier IPA; and the Conundrum Grapefruit IPA. Drinks are served in the taproom while food trucks are on-site to fulfill all cravings. (Click here to visit the brewery website.)
Yelp users are liking Walking Stick Brewing Company, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Tiffany B., who was one of the first users to visit Walking Stick Brewing Company on Feb. 4, wrote, "The beer was good (loved the saison) and the atmosphere was great. Everything was decorated very cute. It's 100% outdoors."
Yelper Ami P. wrote, "It's a family and dog-friendly brewery that is centrally located in a neighborhood and near Crow Bar. The staff and manager are very generous, and even allowed me to sample three beers. I'm not the biggest fan of beer, but their beer is good. We will definitely be back."
Walking Stick Brewing Company is open from 4 p.m.-dusk on Friday and noon-dusk on weekends. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
