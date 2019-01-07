Here are Houston's top 6 Persian/Iranian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Persian/Iranian spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Kasra Persian Grill
Photo: J B./Yelp
Topping the list is Kasra Persian Grill. Located at 9741 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the Middle Eastern, Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 879 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Carolina B., who reviewed it on Dec. 11, wrote, "It's homey, comfy and friendly here. Food comes out relatively quick. The smoking hot flat bread is great, along with the fresh side of herbs and cheese. I've had almost every specialty, and their kebabs and combos are legit."
2. Avesta Persian Grill
Photo: Avesta Persian Grill/Yelp
Next up is Westchase's Avesta Persian Grill, situated at 2691 Wilcrest Drive, Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, the Persian/Iranian, Middle Eastern and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Dena M., who reviewed it on Dec. 18, said, "Delicious Persian food, great bread and amazing hummus and bademjan. It's a small restaurant, but parking is ample and it's in a great location! Friendly staff and good service."
3. Cafe Caspian
Photo: jason d./Yelp
Westchase's Cafe Caspian, located at 12126 Westheimer Road, Suite 116, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Persian/Iranian spot 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews.
Dave B. said, "Wow. Gorgeous restaurant, starting with the colorful garden out front to the stunning brass samovar in the lobby. Food is delicious and accompanied by fresh herbs and vegetables."
4. Saffron Kabob House
Photo: emzy l./Yelp
Saffron Kabob House, a Middle Eastern, Afghan and Persian/Iranian spot in Gulfton, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5711 Hillcroft St., Suite B2, to see for yourself.
Alina B. wrote, "Fantastic food and service. Everything that our large group got from the menu was amazing, but the lamb chops and mantoo stand out as simply heavenly."
5. Darband Shishkabob
Photo: jesse b./Yelp
Over in Sharpstown, check out Darband Shishkabob, which has earned four stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Persian/Iranian spot, which offers kebabs and more, at 5670 Hillcroft St.
Yelper Ayesha G. said, "The absolute best kebab house in all of Houston! The kebabs are delicious and the prices are great! The kubideh are beyond delicious as well. The basic beef ones served with bread or rice are the way to go. So good!"
6. Garson Restaurant
Photo: sofia k./Yelp
Finally, there's Garson Restaurant, a Mid West favorite with four stars out of 136 reviews. Stop by 2926 Hillcroft St. to hit up the Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Nikin N. opined, "With confidence, I can say that Garson is the best Persian restaurant in Houston. I love the koobideh. Also, I strongly recommend the gheymeh bademjan. Very amazing service and staff."