Here are Houston's top 5 Southern spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. The Breakfast Klub
Photo: Ivy L./Yelp
Topping the list is The Breakfast Klub. Located at 3711 Travis St. in Midtown, the Southern breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular Southern restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,625 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll find options like the Klub's Benedikt with two poached eggs on a toasted biscuit with ham, bacon, turkey hollandaise and paprika; the Katfish and Grits with seasoned catfish fillets and grits served with potatoes and two eggs; and the Breakfast Klub with bacon, ham, turkey, egg, tomato and cheese on toasted sourdough. (See the full menu here.)
Shameika H., who reviewed it on Nov. 16, said, "The Breakfast Klub has become a staple of great food in Houston. If you were to ask a local or a visitor where is a place to go have a nice brunch, they'll most likely point you here."
2. The Pit Room
Photo: Vanessa H./Yelp
Next up is Montrose's The Pit Room, situated at 1201 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,070 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue has proven to be a local favorite.
Its meats include brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage. You can get your meat as part of a dinner platter or a sandwich, as well as in tacos. Sides include coleslaw, charro beans, mustard potato salad, elote and mac n cheese. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelper Chris C., who reviewed it on Aug. 3, wrote, "This is the best barbecue in Houston, full stop. Maybe the best barbecue in the world if you consider you don't have to wait in line all day for a chance at food like at Snow's. Pit Room keeps the line moving throughout the day. Good sides, good fixins and drinks, best atmosphere in Houston when you consider their bar and patio, and the meat is fantastic."
3. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Photo: Bosscat Kitchen & Libations/Yelp
Afton Oaks's Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, located at 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 150, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the whiskey bar, New American and Southern spot 4.5 stars out of 819 reviews.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations's menu offers dishes like the Shaved Pork Chop Sandwich (dry-rubbed, slow-roasted pork loin and belly with cabbage and slaw on a potato bun) and the Sugar Barrel Steak (chef's cut with sweet potato mash, stout and caramelized onion gravy). It also offers a wide collection of whiskeys.
Nick A. wrote, "I really enjoyed this place. The food rocked! The waiters also cared about providing quality service as well. If you're a whiskey fan, you've got to check this place out! I really enjoyed the pig tacos and the Bosscat Fries. They designed a stellar ambiance as well -- very different from most other places in Houston. "
4. Ray's BBQ Shack
Photo: Nga N./Yelp
Ray's BBQ Shack, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and sandwiches in Macgregor, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 552 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3929 Old Spanish Trail to see for yourself.
On the menu, order a dinner with two sides (including beans, potato salad, spicy rice or cucumber salad) and meats of your choice, including ribs, sausage, beef, chicken and turkey. You can also score a barbecue sandwich, a po'boy, a barbecue baked potato and more. (See the full menu here.)
Russ C. said, "Had the brisket and ribs. The brisket was so tender you barely needed a knife and had fat that melted in your mouth. Ribs were deliciously smokey with a hint of sweetness and spice. As sides, the beans were a bit spicy, but the cucumber salad cooled things off nicely. The peach cobbler was a great way to finish."
5. State of Grace
Photo: Victoria M./Yelp
Finally, over in Afton Oaks, check out State of Grace, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 501 reviews on Yelp. You can find the upscale Southern and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 3258 Westheimer Road
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the braised Colorado lamb shank with stewed field peas, bitter greens and persimmon mostarda; the duck carnitas with mole, cotija and warm bacon fat tortillas; and the Good Breed chicken with roasted lemon, caper berries and potato puree. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Yelper Audrey H. said, "Amazing restaurant! The food is incredible and so is the atmosphere. The seafood is fresh and delicious. I would highly recommend coming for lunch, happy hour or dinner. One of the best parts is the ginger snap whoopie pie you get on the way out!"