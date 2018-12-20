FOOD & DRINK

Here are Houston's top 5 Korean eateries

Oh My Gogi! | Photo: Brian C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Jang Guem Tofu and BBQ House



Photo: jamila l./Yelp

Topping the list is Jang Guem Tofu and BBQ House. Located at 9896 Bellaire Blvd., Suite J in Sharpstown, the Korean and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 558 reviews on Yelp.

This spot offers a large variety of classic Korean barbecue dishes like bulgogi and pork belly. Or opt for one of the restaurant's noodle soups.

Yelper Genevieve W. wrote, "I've been to this place a few times and have always enjoyed my food. They have a lot of options, so I'm sure anyone could find something they like."

2. Oh My Gogi!



Photo: sammy b./Yelp

Next up is University Place's Oh My Gogi!, situated at 5555 Morningside Drive. With four stars out of 498 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, Korean and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Try the Gogi Burger with your choice of protein, Colby jack, grilled onions on a sweet Hawaiian bun and order a side of kimchi fries. This spot also offers a ramen burger, served between to ramen buns.

Yelper Illa B. noted, "They were out of a couple of items so we went with their grilled chicken burger. The chicken was tender and full of flavor. The sweet marinade was delicious. I can't wait to go back and try some of their other items!"

3. Teriyaki Kitchen



Photo: sabrina y./Yelp

Spring Branch North's Teriyaki Kitchen, located at 2659 Gessner Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews.

This restaurant offers a large variety of teriyaki-fused dishes and Asian favorites like curry pork katsu. Teriyaki Kitchen also has ramen and combination boxes.

"The food here is amazing," said Yelper Jasmine N. "I will definitely come back! I loved the chicken teriyaki. The flavor of the chicken and the taste of it was amazing!"

4. The Bop Asian Grill



Photo: hannah l./Yelp
The Bop Asian Grill, a Korean and Asian fusion spot in th Westchase area, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 117 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10932 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

This fast-casual spot offers a large selection of Korean favorites like bibimbap and fried chicken wings. Rice bowls are also available on the menu.

Yelper Holly H. wrote, "I needed a quick, casual, healthy lunch and the Bop delivered! I got bibimbap with fried tofu and it was excellent."

5. Coreanos



Photo: ibrahim h./Yelp

Over in The Heights, check out Coreanos, which has earned four stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and Korean and Mexican spot at 2631 White Oak Drive.

This Korean-style spot features a large selection of tacos, including bulgogi, chicken and fried tofu. Pair it with an order of kimchi cheese fries.

"I got the OG burrito and it was awesome," said Yelper Christopher R. "The spicy mayo was great and the seasoning of the fries was really good."
