Here are Houston's top 5 bridal spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bridal.
1. Winnie Couture
Photo: winnie couture/Yelp
Topping the list is Winnie Couture. Located at 5152 Buffalo Speedway in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, the bridal spot is the highest rated bridal spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.
2. Marry Go Round
Photo: susan g./Yelp
Next up is Neartown - Montrose's Marry go Round, situated at 807 W. Gray St. With 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp, the bridal spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Misora Bridal Boutique
Photo: isabel p./Yelp
Westwood's Misora Bridal Boutique, located at 7601 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 150, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.
4. Impression Bridal
Photo: impression bridal/Yelp
Impression Bridal, a bridal spot in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3005 W. Loop South to see for yourself.
5. Houston Bridal Gallery
Photo: houston bridal gallery /Yelp
Over in Greater Uptown, check out Houston Bridal Gallery, which has earned four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bridal spot at 7951 Katy Frwy, Suite E.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.