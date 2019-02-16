FOOD & DRINK

Here are Houston's top 5 bridal spots

Winnie Couture. | Photo: Betsy G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for bridal items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bridal.

1. Winnie Couture



Photo: winnie couture/Yelp

Topping the list is Winnie Couture. Located at 5152 Buffalo Speedway in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, the bridal spot is the highest rated bridal spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

2. Marry Go Round



Photo: susan g./Yelp

Next up is Neartown - Montrose's Marry go Round, situated at 807 W. Gray St. With 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp, the bridal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Misora Bridal Boutique



Photo: isabel p./Yelp

Westwood's Misora Bridal Boutique, located at 7601 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 150, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

4. Impression Bridal



Photo: impression bridal/Yelp

Impression Bridal, a bridal spot in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3005 W. Loop South to see for yourself.

5. Houston Bridal Gallery



Photo: houston bridal gallery /Yelp

Over in Greater Uptown, check out Houston Bridal Gallery, which has earned four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bridal spot at 7951 Katy Frwy, Suite E.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
The Roastery brings coffee, tea and more to The Heights
Your new favorite breakfast? Crawfish croissant
8 places to get good food in the Cypress area
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Black Widow Killer' is NC oldest woman on death row
New video shows moments before deadly shooting at gas station
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity
HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
Parent outraged after kid receives a 'N-WORD PASS' at school
HPD chief handling raid and shootout improperly: ex officer
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Allegations in drug raid not reflective of officers: union chief
Show More
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Man arrested for impersonating police officer, deputies say
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Roberto Osuna looks past 2018, ready to close for Houston
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
More News