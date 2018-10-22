Here are Houston's top 4 Taiwanese eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Taiwanese spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Juice Box
Photo: Ryan T./Yelp
Topping the list is Juice Box. Located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 109, in Sharpstown's Dun Huang Plaza, it is the highest rated Taiwanese eatery in Houston, boasting four stars out of 500 reviews on Yelp. It offers juice, smoothies, shaved snow and more.
On the menu, you'll see options like flavored green teas, including orange, passion fruit and honey; fresh squeezed juices, such as orange, apple and pineapple, carrot and orange and others; and fruit-infused milk drinks, like orange, peach, kiwi, durian and more.
Yelper Thuc V. said, "Juice Box is a staple business in the Chinatown community. I've been going here since its opening. I'm glad to see it withstanding time. In my opinion, they make the best fruit tea drinks out there. Their shaved ice dessert is also unparalleled."
2. San Dong Noodle House
Photo: Thi Q./Yelp
Sharpstown's San Dong Noodle House, located at 9938 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 414 reviews.
The menu offers dishes like the pan-fried pork dumplings, braised pork rice, roast beef noodles, turnip pork noodles, minced meat and mushroom noodles and more.
Albert S., who reviewed it on Aug. 21, wrote, "Hands down my favorite place for Taiwanese/Chinese food in Houston. Everything is freshly prepared and really affordable. I've tried almost everything on the menu and would recommend every dish I've had so far."
3. Tasty Point
Photo: Felix K./Yelp
Tasty Point, a Taiwanese and Korean spot that offers hot pot and more in Sharpstown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 160 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9110 Bellaire Blvd. to try it for yourself.
It serves individual-sized hot pots rather than the more common table hot pot. Hot pot options include Japan Pumpkin Sea Salt Cream with sliced pork, fried tofu skin, clams, mushrooms, sweet corn, pumpkin, narutomaki, tomato, squid ball, tofu and napa cabbage; and the Taiwanese Spicy with sliced beef, fried dumpling, beef ball, pork fish ball, clam, pork intestines, omasum, squid, taro, narutomaki, quail egg, tofu, enoki mushroom, fried tofu skin, napa cabbage and princess noodles.
Mengdi S., who reviewed it on Sept. 19, wrote, "This is definitely my favorite Taiwanese hot pot place in Houston. They have so many different flavors and combinations. My all-time favorite is definitely their spicy Taiwanese pot. They have really good snacks too, and their lamb skewers are very delicious and definitely a must to get!"
4. Tea Cup Cafe
Photo: Tea Cup Cafe/Yelp
Over in Alief, check out Tea Cup Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Taiwanese spot, which offers bubble tea and more, at 8300 W. Sam Houston Parkway.
Menu offerings include rice dishes like the fried pork chop, the fried chicken wings, popcorn chicken and more. It also has noodle dishes such as the minced pork, beef or spicy noodles. Drinks include black teas, green teas, cream teas and smoothies.
Yelp reviewer Matilda H. said, "This is probably the most authentic Taiwanese cuisine in town. The popcorn chicken is crispy outside and juicy and tender inside. This simple Taiwan street food is easily found everywhere in Chinatown, but I have to say the one in Tea Cup Cafe is the tastiest one."