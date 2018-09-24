Here are Houston's top 3 Sicilian restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Sicilian spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Sud Italia Ristorante
Photo: Mike P./Yelp
Topping the list is Sud Italia Ristorante. Located at 2347 University Blvd. in West University, it is the highest-rated Sicilian restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see Sicilian and Southern Italian dishes like the Zuppa di Mare in Cartoccio Acqua Pazza (halibut, wild shrimp, black mussels, fingerling potatoes, baby carrots and leccino olives in a traditional broth), Reale di Manzo (beef short ribs, Sicilian grits, broccoli, nduja sausage and carrots) and Spaghetti al Nero di Seppia e Aragosta (squid ink spaghetti, lobster and lightly roasted garlic and parsley). (See the dinner menu here.)
Yelper Fred B. said, "This is one of our favorite restaurants. Food and service are consistently excellent. One of the few Italian restaurants in Houston with a chef from Italy."
2. Nino's
Photo: Nino's/Yelp
Next up is Nino's, situated at 2817 W. Dallas St. in Montrose. With four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the rustic Italian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite. Open since 1977, it specializes in Tuscan and Sicilian fare.
Look for options like the Chicken Milanese (chicken encrusted in breadcrumbs with arugula, cherry tomato and purple onion), the Mezzaluna (pasta filled with roasted chicken, ricotta, parmigiano, pomodoro and cream) and Rigatoni Rustica (Italian sausage, peas and crema rosa). (See the menu here.)
Yelp reviewer Ed B. wrote, "This one of my favorite restaurants in Houston. Nino's has always delivered efficient, professional service and consistently excellent Italian cuisine. Even their pizzas are amazing, cooked in a wood-fired oven at the bar. Sometimes just going for a drink and a pizza at the bar hits the spot!"
3. Buon Appetito
Photo: Xinyi W./Yelp
West University's Buon Appetito, located at 2231 W. Holcombe Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Sicilian spot four stars out of 92 reviews. Open since 1975, the restaurant is owned by Enzo Finazzo, a native of Sicily, and features string guitar music and fine cuisine in a "warm and intimate" dining space, per its website.
On the menu, look for dishes such as the Linguine Arrabbiata (linguine pasta with tomatoes, capers, black olives and red peppers), the Penne Al Salmone (sliced salmon sauteed with shallots, garlic and tomatoes over penne pasta) and the Veal Sorrentina (baby veal baked with eggplant, ham and mozzarella). (See the menu here.)
"Totally a hidden gem! Homemade Italian food, tasty and light on your tummy," wrote Yelper Xinyi W. "We tried the stuffed mushrooms, calamari, Sicilian salad, pistachio snapper and the sausage penne pasta. Some of the best you'll get around here. The ambience was nice. The waitstaff were extremely friendly and even taught us a few Italian words."