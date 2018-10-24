Here are Briarforest Area's 4 newest businesses to open

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne
12116 Westheimer Road
Photo: Yummy Pho & Bo Ne/Yelp
Yummy Pho & Bo Ne is a Vietnamese spot.
On the menu, expect dishes like the pho tai (beef noodle soup with filet mignon), the bun bo hue (spicy vermicelli soup with beef and pork) and the com thit nuong (steamed rice with chargrilled lemongrass sliced pork).
With a four-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Yummy Pho & Bo Ne has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lilly T., who reviewed it on September 14, wrote, "This place is legit. The special pho has the most delicious beef rib, literally falling off the bone, cleanly. The bo ne is also really good; the cubes of filet come to the table on a sizzling plate, with a sunny side up egg and a slice of perfectly salty Spam."
Romelly P. added, "Oh my flavors! This place is really good. I got the #4 Yummy Pho Special and the broth and meat were so tasty. It surprisingly transferred to the noodles as well. The portion size is humongous, and with plenty of meat."
Yummy Pho & Bo Ne is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, except for Wednesday when it's closed.
Craft Republic
11470 Westheimer Road
Photo: Craft Republic/Yelp
Craft Republic is a sports bar and New American spot, offering burgers, sandwiches, craft beer and more.
Hungry? Options include the brisket-loaded grilled cheese with caramelized onions on sourdough bread; the Voodoo Burger with blackened seasoning, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and Tabasco-fried onion straws; and the chicken bacon ranch pizza topped with mozzarella, applewood bacon, spinach and tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Craft Republic has been getting solid feedback.
Yelper Fridchard J., who visited it on August 22, wrote, "Craft Republic is great! Great place to watch football games, good drink specials, tasty food, karaoke on Thursdays and the service is great, especially from the bartenders!"
Angela T. added, "Food was surprisingly pretty good. They got big TVs everywhere for different games."
Craft Republic is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Tamales Dona Tere
11660 Westheimer Road, #103
Photo: Tamales Dona Tere/Yelp
Tamales Dona Tere is a family-owned Mexican restaurant chain that's been in business since 1997, when the founders started making tamales at home.
On the menu are dishes like pozole (a stew made with hominy, meat and cabbage), enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas, tamales and more. (See the full menu here.)
Tamales Dona Tere has a four-star Yelp rating based on nine reviews thus far, indicating positive attention.
Yelper Jorge B., who reviewed the restaurant on August 3, wrote, "These are great tamales and delicious Mexican food, as real as it gets. Customer service is great with a nice and friendly staff. ... The flan is amazing."
Onel E. noted, "The food here is so delicious, it's like you're eating at your mom's house. The food is fresh and the the flavor is unique. Nice and friendly service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tamales Dona Tere is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Taste Of Chennai
10846 Westheimer Road
Photo: Taste of Chennai/Yelp
Taste of Chennai is an Indian, halal and buffet spot.
The halal menu offers dishes like the Chennai chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, mutton sukka varuval, dudhi halwa (a sweet and creamy dessert), Kakinada fish and tandoori chicken. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp, Taste of Chennai has been getting positive attention.
Rob C., who reviewed it on July 16, said, "Taste of Chennai is a solid spot for inexpensive, flavorful Indian food. We had a platter of paneer pakora as an appetizer and received a very generous portion. The lamb korma and chicken tikka masala both came out quickly and were tasty and fresh."
And Ntshuxeko M. wrote, "I love Indian food from my days in the Middle East. This place is simply amazing; had the best lamb curry and naan bread, and the portions are reasonably large."
Taste of Chennai is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)