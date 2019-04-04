Food & Drink

Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce

EMBED <>More Videos

Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.

Last month, we told you about Heinz's two mayonnaise mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust.

Now, the company has introduced a third combo: Kranch.

The mashup features ketchup and ranch.



"Heinz slowly revealed Kranch sauce, a mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch for condiment lovers everywhere. With Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue in the condiment mashups spread, there's a combination for every sauce fanatic to try," said the company.

Kranch is now available at stores nationwide for $3.49.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood
TOP STORIES
Father and son arrested in federal designer fakes bust
Murder charge dropped against former deputy in Denny's case
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Chick-fil-A fans camp out for year supply of free food
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
Sales of Nipsey Hussle music increase after his death
Show More
Town mourns 'well-liked, gentle' man killed in KMCO blast
KMCO worker already a burn victim before Crosby blast
Harris County may seek to shut down Crosby KMCO plant in court
Teachers duct-taped doors after KMCO blast shook school
Socialite cleared of wrong-doing in photo shoot incident
More TOP STORIES News