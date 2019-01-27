FOOD & DRINK

Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

You've heard of fancy ketchup, but never quite like this.

You've heard of fancy ketchup, but never quite like this.

Heinz has created "ketchup caviar."

The company announced on Twitter they're giving away the pearls of ketchup to 150 sweepstakes winners.

All you have to do is reply to Heinz announcement tweet, with the hashtags #heinzketchupcaviar and #sweeps before midnight on Tuesday morning.

The winners will be randomly selected Tuesday.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's daytwitter
FOOD & DRINK
Sharpstown gets a new bingo hall: Texas Star Bingo
Explore the newest businesses to open in Houston
Whole Foods recalls food items containing baby spinach
Explore the 5 top spots in Houston's Sharpstown neighborhood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend, sheriff says
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
COLD COMING: Highs could near 72° Monday before crashing to a 27° wind chill Tuesday
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Bexar Co. K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
88-year-old shoots gun on bus, falls down stairs
Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'Princess Diaries 3'
Show More
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Congressman Crenshaw held a food drive for government workers
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse
More News