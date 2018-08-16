CONSUMER REPORTS

HEALTH WARNING: Testing finds many popular baby foods contain harmful metals that could lead to behavioral problems

There's a new warning about baby food. New testing from Consumer Reports finds many baby food products contain harmful metals that could lead to behavioral problems.

Consumer Reports tested 50 products, including baby cereals, packaged fruit and vegetables, packaged entrees, cookies and other snacks like puffs.

Every product tested had measurable levels of at least one of these metals -- cadmium, inorganic arsenic or lead. About two-thirds had worrisome levels of at least one heavy metal, with potential health risks.

Consumer Reports Chief Scientific Officer James Dickerson said, "Children are going through development, particularly their neurological systems. And so those elements could adversely affect their proper development."

Long-time exposure to these heavy metals increases the risk for serious health problems, including cancer and type two diabetes. Out of all the foods tested, snack foods and products made with rice fared the worst. And organic foods were just as likely to contain the heavy metals.
