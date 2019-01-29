FOOD & DRINK

Giant avocado: Hawaiian farmer grows huge avocado as heavy as newborn baby

KONA, Hawaii --
HOLY GUACAMOLE! A farmer in Hawaii grew an avocado weighing as much as a newborn baby.

Kenji Fukumitsu, of Kona, and his family members have been growing giant avocados in Hawaii for almost 80 years.

The farmer said his family farm's first avocado tree was grafted by his oldest brother in 1941, and it continues to produce delicious and unusually large avocados to this day.

Dr. Joy McElroy, a neighbor and frequent consumer of Fukumitsu's avocados, believes that Fukumitsu may have grown the world's largest avocado. She said the avocado she recently received from Fukumitsu tipped the scales at over 6 pounds!

The Guinness Book of World Records says the record holder for the heaviest avocado is currently by a fellow Hawaiian resident Felicidad Pasalo with an avocado that weighed 5 pounds and 8 ounces, McElroy said.

McElroy said when she reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records, representatives told her it would take about twelve weeks for the organization to authenticate the avocado.

Meet Avocado Squirrel, Manhattan's most millennial wild animal
A hungry squirrel was spotted noshing on a ripe green avocado in a flowerbed near the corner of 73rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan.

