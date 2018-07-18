HOT DOGS

Haute Dog! Kick it up a notch on National Hot Dog Day

Where to find the best hot dogs in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's time for another tasty holiday. Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and we have restaurants in the area that step up their game when it comes to yummy dogs. Plus, some places are offering freebies and discounts to satisfy your hot dog cravings.

Good Dog Houston:
This former hot dog truck with locations in the Heights and Montrose specializes in gourmet hot dogs like the Texican Dog, which comes with refried black beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and red onion. If you want something more basic, check out their classic corn dog which is dipped and fried to order.

Happy Fatz:
This Heights area hot dog shop serves creative topping combinations on gourmet hot dogs.All of their "dogz" are 1/4 pound "Hebrew National" kosher beef. You can build your own or order their classic Happy Fatz Dog that comes with tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, dill pickle, yellow mustard and Happy Fatz seasoning.

Buldogies:
Enjoy hot dogs and county fair food at this family-friendly restaurant in Conroe. Their speciality hot dogs include The Sundance Dog, Doc Holliday, the Pale Rider, Westco Pesto and the Philly Kid. You can even add an egg to any of their buldogies for just a $1.


Lyndley's:
The food truck offers a one-of-a-kind smoked andouille hot dog topped with pulled pork.

Moon Tower Inn:
This east Houston hangout offers Wild Game Wieners, including a rabbit variety with wine and herbs, as well as Wild Boar with garlic, marsala, and provolone.

Minute Maid Park:
You can enjoy $1 hot dogs at every Tuesday night home game, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef.

Sonic Drive-In:
The six-inch All-American Hot Dog and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 a piece all day at participating locations. Text DOG to 876642.

James Coney Island:
Houston-area locations of the venerable coney outlet is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by rewarding the first 95 customers at each location with a free Original Coney.

Philly Pretzel Factory:
The pretzel chain is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with for $1 pretzel dogs. The first 100 guests at each location will receive $1 pretzel dogs.

Killen's Burgers:
Killen's offers an all-beef Angus hot dog and recommends that you top it with housemade green chile queso, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, Nueske bacon... or all of the above.

Love's Travel stop

The travel stop is giving away free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day. Customers who present a barcode at the register can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item.
