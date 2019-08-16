Has it gone too far? Spam jumps aboard pumpkin spice train

Fall is almost here and so is everything pumpkin spice.Starting September 23, customers can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice from Walmart and Spam's online stores.A spokesperson for Hormel Foods said there's actually no pumpkin in the pork. It's mixed with Cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. Spam recommends pairing the sweetmeat with waffles or baking it into cornbread.This announcement of a new Spam creation comes on the heels of reports that coffee chains Starbucks and Dunkin' are prepared to launch their pumpkin spice specialty drinks early this year with Starbuck making the pumpkin spice latte available on August 27, a day earlier than last year.