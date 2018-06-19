FOOD & DRINK

Handfuls of giant 'Jurassic Doritos heading to moviegoers Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Movie-goers to receive 'Jurassic Dorito' (KTRK)

For those eagerly waiting for the next Jurassic Park movie installment, a promotion tie-in is giving fans a chance to walk away with a Doritos chip 18 times the size of a regular chip.

Frito Lay is introducing the limited edition product to celebrate the upcoming release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The Plano, Texas-based snack maker is giving away a handful of the giant ships after the film hits theaters this Friday.

You can also bid on one on eBay, with proceeds going to help victims of the volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmoviesmoviesnack foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News