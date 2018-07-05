FOOD & DRINK

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant opens its doors in Kingwood area

Satisfy your taco craving at this new spot in Kingwood (KTRK)

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to the Kingwood area, called Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant, is located at 4580 Kingwood Drive.

Expect to find Mexican staples on the menu, including tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, guacamole, fajitas and more.

It also has a cocktail bar that serves up drinks like the Cactus Juice (Captain Morgan, amaretto, Cointreau, pineapple juice, sweet and sour and grenadine, topped with Bacardi 151) or the Vampiro Margarita (Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, sangrita and grapefruit juice, topped with a splash of Tabasco hot sauce).

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Cliff A., who reviewed it on June 30, wrote, "Chips and salsa are great. The salsa is warm, just like I like it. ... I had the Kingwood Special. Cold plate knocked it out of the park with the taco and con queso chips. The guacamole was outstanding as well. The beef fajita taco was also great."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

