National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and many Houston area restaurants are offering deals and specials to celebrate. Get ready for a cluckin' good meal!Get your sweet and savory fix at Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts. You can order by the piece or meals, and if you want to kick up the spice, ask for H-town hot. You can get two pieces and two sides for $9.King's Bierhaus in the Heights is offering Oma's secret family fried chicken recipe with mixed greens and Austrian potato salad for a special price of $10 (regular $13) on July 6.Lucille's is serving up a fried chicken feast fit for a king. You can enjoy a family-style dinner with three styles of fried chicken, five sides and dessert. It's $50 per person.Get your fried chicken lunchtime fix at all three Union Kitchen locations. Enjoy breaded boneless chicken breast with cream gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables. You can also get fried chicken in salad form with the Country Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad.Ronnie Killen turns out epic fried chicken, just like his grandmother used to make at Killen's STQ and Killen's Steakhouse. The perfectly seasoned, juicy bird is available every Tuesday-Sunday for dinner at Killen's Barbecue. It's also offered at lunch on Sundays. It is served with two sides and is $16.Chicken and Biscuits! Get your fix at breakfast weekdays or brunch on weekends at Dish Society. Enjoy two fluffy house buttermilk biscuits topped with crunchy fried cage-free chicken and creamy house gravy for $11.50. For a healthier take, order up a Kale Chicken Caesar Salad featuring local kale and cabbage tossed with a house Caesar, crispy corn nuts and Parmesan, topped with chunks of fried cage-free chicken for $12.50.Chef Antoine Ware's fried chicken has been on the Harold's menu since day one. The signature fried chicken is dipped in his secret brine and battered in what he calls the 3-2-1 (3 parts corn flour, 2 parts cornmeal and 1 part flour). The chicken is crunchy and crispy on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside.On July 6, Chef Travis Lenig is serving up his famous fried chicken during lunch from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. or until it sells out. The chicken is a three-day process. It's brined, marinated in buttermilk, and double-dipped in flour and batter. For $15, you get a half chicken, mashed potatoes, and cole slaw.You can enjoy some exotic flavors with Karaage A L'Orange. Karaage is Japanese fried chicken, with aromatic orange curry, and this version comes with citrusy sauce and basil for $12.This place will have you asking which came first, the kitchen or the egg? You can enjoy deviled eggs topped with fried chicken for just a buck each during happy hour, Monday through Saturday.They're offering a half chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens for $18.99.