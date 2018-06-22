FOOD & DRINK

'TRUE TEXAS TACOS': H-E-B jumps into taco game with new restaurant concept

If you want to try 'True Texas Tacos,' you're going to have to drive for a few hours. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
H-E-B is getting into the taco business, but you're going to have to go for a little drive to try them out.

The Texas grocery store has just opened its first True Texas Tacos Tex-Max restaurant in San Antonio.

The new dining concept inside its grocery store features breakfast tacos until 2 p.m. and a mouthwatering selection of specialty tacos all day.

Here's a closer look at the eatery's new menu:


No word yet on when Houston will get in on H-E-B's taco game. We'll alert you as soon as that glorious taco news hits the Bayou City.

True Texas Tacos is located at 17439 Classen Rd., in San Antonio.
