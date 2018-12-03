Great escapes: Here are Houston's top 5 escape game spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.
1. Cipher Escape Rooms
Photo: Shannon G./Yelp
Topping the list is Cipher Escape Rooms. Located at 1735 Westheimer Road in Montrose, it's the highest rated escape game spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp.
Its rooms include Black Gold, which has you racing to figure out how to access a huge oil reserve that a recently deceased oilman had found, and Captive, which puts you in the role of a captive who has to escape the room before your abductor returns.
Nikki P. said, "We went as a group of six and enjoyed it immensely. The staff were fun, informative and pleasant. You can tell the escape room had lots of thought put into it and the attention to detail was great! We had loads of fun!"
2. Escape The Room Texas
Photo: Jennifer M./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Escape The Room Texas, situated at 3303 Louisiana, Suite 220. With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The spot offers experiences like the Theater, which fuses Toy Story with Howdy Doody in a race to gain control of the stage before it's curtains for everyone in the room, or the Rec Room, which tasks you with escaping the 1980s before everyone is stuck there forever.
Corey W. wrote, "Super fun! Was way better than I was expecting. Special effects, magnetic locks, lighting effects, etc. We solved the church one with 10 minutes to spare. The girl who worked there, Taylor, was super nice and helpful. All in all, a great evening spent with friends."
3. Crazy Cat Escape Room
Photo: Nicole G./Yelp
The Heights's Crazy Cat Escape Room, located at 3231 Houston Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews.
Its rooms include the Western Saloon Robbery, wherein your roleplay as a gang of outlaws who wish to steal from the saloon's safe before the sheriff stops in, and the Deadly Dining Room, in which you arrive at a departed relative's mansion in hopes of an inheritance only to be trapped in the dining room.
Stacey S. wrote, "This was a great escape room! Lots of clues and puzzles to get your brain thinking. Great staff, super friendly and funny. Good location. We did the Deadly Dining Experience and had a good time!"
4. Houston Escape Room
Photo: Jenifer F./Yelp
Houston Escape Room, an escape game spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 153 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 Jackson St., Suite 120, to see for yourself.
Rooms include the Countdown, where you and your team must decipher clues in order to defuse a ticking time bomb, and Grandma Codebreaker, where you must unlock a code by your late grandmother that holds the secret to a hidden artifact before her house is bulldozed to the ground.
Alvin G., who reviewed it on Aug. 20, said, "Fun experience and entertaining puzzles throughout. Definitely require critical thinking and I love that the puzzles aren't linear in that a puzzle you find early may not have a solution until the end!"
5. The Escape Hunt Experience
Photo: The Escape Hunt Experience/Yelp
Finally, over in Fourth Ward, check out The Escape Hunt Experience, which has earned five stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game spot at 125 W. Gray St., Suite 100.
Current rooms include Murder in Marylebone, which puts you in the role of a detective in 1910 London as you solve the mystery code found at the scene of a murder, and Houston, We've Had a Problem, which replicates the control room of the Apollo 13 Lunar Mission as you try to guide your wayward astronauts back home.
Brooke B., who reviewed it on Oct. 20, wrote, "As someone who has been to multiple escape rooms all over Texas, I would call this one the best! My family has been twice and will be back again, i'm sure. The staff are extremely kind and caring, and the overall atmosphere of the experience was homey and fun. The rooms are very well designed and had us all working together. We had a great time!"