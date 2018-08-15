Grab a slice: 3 new spots to score pizza in Houston

MOD Pizza
5174 Richmond Ave., Uptown
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
MOD Pizza has opened a new Houston location offering individually sized, customizable pizzas that are baked up in minutes. The chain, which has outposts throughout the U.S., also has premade options and salads.
Try pizzas like the Jasper (mozzarella, mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage and red sauce), the Dillon James (mozzarella, asiago, chopped basil, garlic, sliced tomatoes and red sauce) and the Dominic (white sauce, asiago, chopped basil, red onion, sliced tomatoes and mild sausage). (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 36 reviews, MOD Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Jennifer T., who was among the first to review it on June 14, said, "It's very customizable. I did their individual thin-crust pizza. You go down the line and load it up with whatever you want. I got to put everything I like into a pie. They fired up my pizza and it was ready in 10 minutes!"
Yelper Carolyn C. noted, "A delicious thin-crust pizza made to order with your choice of toppings, including an option for dairy-free cheese for those who are vegan or lactose intolerant. Very friendly and fast service, and staff were very welcoming and willing to answer questions from new customers."
MOD Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New York Grand Pizza
16430 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Suite 800, Lake Houston
Photo: Greg J./Yelp
The family-owned New York Grand Pizza serves up New York-style pies, alongside salads, wings, appetizers and more.
Among its pizza options, you'll find the Meat Lovers (pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and extra cheese), the Grand Deluxe (pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers and extra cheese) and the Grand White Pie (ricotta base, spinach, tomato, fresh garlic, chicken and extra cheese). You can grab it by the pie or by the slice. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about New York Grand Pizza, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Lauren B., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "The pizza is definitely that thin New York-style, with just the right amount of soft and crispy crust. I got regular pepperoni and love it! Holy cow, it was so flavorful that I wanted to keep eating even though I was full."
Yelper Aladin S. wrote, "This place is amazing! Man, I went to pick the pizza up and it felt like I was in a real New York pizza joint! The pizza is hands down then best pizza in the area and honestly might be the best I've had in all of Houston!"
New York Grand Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Amici Wine Bistro
1127 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 1030, Energy Corridor
Photo: Terry G./Yelp
Amici Wine Bistro is a wine bar and New American spot, offering pizza and more.
If you're there for some pizza, you build your own by first choosing either an eight- or 12-inch pie, then picking out toppings, which include pepperoni, grilled chicken, bacon, meatballs, anchovies, asparagus, feta cheese, pineapple, garlic, basil and more.
Besides pizza, you can get soup, salads, sliders, flatbreads and various entree platters. (See the full menu here.)
Amici Wine Bistro is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Shae P., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "For food, they have a great selection. I love the sliders, they are delicious and always perfectly cooked. My husband has had the pizza and the pasta, which he liked as well! They also have a good wine selection."
Amici Wine Bistro is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on Sunday.)