Food & Drink

Good-luck cakes decorated for Astros players before Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victory is sweet, especially an Astros one.

So, to wish Jose Altuve and company luck ahead of Friday's ALDS Game 1, a Houston baker made Astros-themed cakes select members of the club, including Altuve, Josh Reddick, and Carlos Correa.

The cakes came from Yellow Bird Cakery, a Montrose-area business run by Janet Roush Flood.

According to the Yellow Bird website, she has made intricate Astros-themed cakes in the past.

"I've been the Astros Cake lady," she said on her website.

ABC13 has visited with the "Astros Cake lady" when the team was on their 2017 World Series run.

Good luck charm: Meet the lady behind the Astros good luck cakes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhouston astrosbakerycake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slow pace costs Houston, Harris County control of flood money
Astros hold moment of silence for fallen deputy before Game 1
Astros' George Springer interrupted by bug at news conference
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Gun found at Bellaire HS after 'popping' sound in class: parents
Houston hosting Pakistan's top entertainment award show
Houston-area Walmart set to close this fall
Show More
No obstacles for Crosby patients needing to be flown to hospital
Mayor plans to bring new amusement park to Houston
House in Houston for sale for just $1
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
H-E-B opening new store in Houston
More TOP STORIES News