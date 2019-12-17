Food & Drink

Goldfish crackers to launch 2 veggie flavors

A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors, sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.

The crackers will also include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

The new flavors will hit grocery store shelves starting January 1 and will be available nationwide by March.

According to research chefs at Campbell, the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children's diets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I shot Devyn,' Facebook Live suspect tearfully admitted in court
Judge sides with homeowners in lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps
Robbers scared off by man's gun-toting wife in north Houston
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
H-E-B opens Third Ward's new grocery store in 3 decades
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
Newlywed beaten to death during his wedding reception: family
Show More
Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx shipping
Chilly Tuesday with freezing temps possible Wednesday morning
Mattress Mack, Astros star play Santa with toy giveaway
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
More TOP STORIES News