HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston bakery known for its popular sweet bread wants to let you know there are plenty of treats to go around.
Today is Share Day at El Bolillo Bakery.
That means when you buy up to five of their most famous bites, including bolillo, concha and marranitos, the bakery will give you up to five more to share with friends, family and neighbors.
That giving spirit is nothing new for the bakery.
During Hurricane Harvey, some of its bakers were trapped inside the Wayside location for two days. They spent that time baking loaves of bread that were delivered to first responders and those in need.
