If you love chocolate and caramel together, 2019 might just be your best Girl Scout cookie season yet.
The Girl Scouts of the USA are introducing a new option called the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. The new selection will feature "rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie," according to the scouts.
Whether or not you are able to purchase the new cookie will depend upon which baker your local troop uses. ABC Smart Cookies will be selling the cookie, the Girl Scouts confirmed, while Little Brownie Bakers will not.
With this addition, both bakers will have a gluten-free option. Little Brownie Bakers already sells the buttery Toffee-tastic, which is gluten-free. The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will also be gluten-free.
In this case, the two options offered by the two bakers are different, but in some cases, such as Samoas and the similar Caramel deLites, the two bakers offer very similar options. The baker you are able to buy from differs depending on where you are. For example, take a look at this distribution map from Babble.
In 2017, the Girl Scouts introduced two varieties of S'mores cookies, one for each baker.
