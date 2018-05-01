FOOD & DRINK

Get your caffeine fix at The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea

EMBED </>More Videos

New coffee and tea shop is making an impression (KTRK)

By Hoodline
The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea brings coffee, tea and dessert to Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park. The new cafe is located at 6001 Washington Ave., Suite 100.

The Yellow Cup uses local roasters who practice direct trade for their drip, brew and espresso-based drinks, while the tea is sourced from buyers who travel the world to meet farmers and select quality loose leaf tea, ensuring each cup is fresh and full of flavor.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Jeff R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22, said, "Been here twice so far, had a french press coffee, a cold brew and also tried one of the green teas. Nice clean new shop, friendly staff. Would recommend!"

"Great layout and patio. Tasty cappuccino. Friendly folks! The owner was there, and you can tell he cares about coffee and the culture," adds Yelper Rob S.

In addition, H M. said, "The Yellow Cup has a great selection of loose leaf tea and coffee. I ordered the Green Tea 52 and really enjoyed the different flavor notes in the tea. The cold brew coffee is also great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try a cup of coffee or tea for yourself. The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinecafesteascoffeeHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News