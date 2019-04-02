Food & Drink

Get vinyl records and more at Greater Height's new Black Dog Records

Photo: Mark B./Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some vinyl records? A new business has you covered. Called Black Dog Records, the newcomer is located at 726 W. 19th St. in the Heights.

The store sells vintage vinyl records and there is also a coffee shop where customers can purchase coffee, cappuccino, loose leaf tea, smoothies, pastries, desserts and more. Listen to a record before you purchase it at one of the listening stations or take advantage of the USB media bar. (Click here to learn more about the new spot.)

Black Dog Records has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Josh B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "Awesome record store and great coffee. The vinyl is always in great shape and the vibe is nice."

Yelper Mark B. added, "Fantastic concept and excellent selection of quality vinyl records. This place is a music lover's dream. There's even a couple of listening stations to check records out before you purchase. There's also plenty of tables to sit and enjoy your coffee and listen to some tunes."

Head on over to check it out: Black Dog Records is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
