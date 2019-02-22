Get to know these 3 new businesses in the Heights

The Roastery
2300 N. Shepherd Drive
The Roastery is a spot to score coffee and tea and more.
The Roastery is located inside the new H-E-B grocery store. The spot serves coffee, tea, sandwiches, doughnuts and pastries. Try the mini doughnuts and the bacon, egg and cheese quiche. (The full menu can be found here.)
The Roastery currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Truc T., who reviewed The Roastery on Feb. 10, wrote, "They offer more than just a cup of coffee. You can get everything from doughnuts, salads, sandwiches, toasts and smoothies!"
Jessica H. noted, "Love this place! The coffee is so delicious and the sandwiches and doughnuts are out of this world!"
The Roastery is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Carmalita's Cuisine
1141 E. 11th St.
Carmalita's Cuisine is a soul food, Italian and Mexican spot.
This eatery serves healthy, organic and gluten-free dishes from a variety of cultures. On the menu, look for creole chicken, simmered in a Louisiana-style tomato-based sauce with cilantro, peppers and spices, as well as the Asian Chicken and Peppers, sauteed in a sweet and spicy homemade sauce. (Here's the entire menu.)
Carmalita's Cuisine currently holds five stars out of one review on Yelp, indicating a good start.
Yelper Sam S., who reviewed Carmalita's Cuisine on Jan. 13, wrote, "Everything is so flavorful and delicious. ... The owners are amazing. It is definitely a must-try in the neighborhood."
Carmalita's Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
H-E-B
2300 N. Shepherd Drive
H-E-B is a grocery store.
This San Antonio-based chain has locations across Texas. The store offers produce, fresh meats, a bakery and every packaged food item in between. It also has a deli, seafood market, pharmacy and flower shop.
Yelp users are still warming up to H-E-B, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Yelper Anthony K., who reviewed H-E-B on Feb. 2, wrote, "Management at H-E-B planned this store for the Heights. They have everything you could ask for, a fantastic food selection and friendly employees."
Yelper Diane K. wrote, "Yes, this is a great addition to the Heights. Yes, they are crowded. Why? Because they are great! Yes, they actually have aged meats! Yes, there is a fresh tortilleria that makes them hot in three types -- flour, butter and wheat."
H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
