Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Villa Thai Restaurant and Bar
1100 Wilcrest Drive, Westchase
PHOTO: NAZANIA Q./YELP
Villa Thai Restaurant and Bar is a Thai spot.
Villa Thai serves soups, noodles, rice, salad, curry and entrees. Try the pineapple fried rice, stir-fried basil or Khang Kaew Wann (green curry). Leave room for something from the dessert menu, such as coconut ice cream or sweet gruten rice with Thai custard. (Check out the entire menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Kim R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 21, wrote, "The food was superb! The new owner came over and greeted us. She was very friendly with our children. We tried the seafood/potato pancake, chicken satay, soft spring rolls and shrimp and cashew dish, as well as the seafood Thai fried rice--a must!"
And Jim V. wrote, "We welcome a new Thai restaurant in our area. They do not have their liquor license yet, so we brought a bottle of wine which is always a sweet deal. Crispy spring rolls were good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Villa Thai Restaurant and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Dreamz Billiards & Lounge
12824 Bellaire Blvd., Alief
Photo: dreamz billiards & lounge/Yelp
Dreamz Billiards & Lounge is a Vietnamese and pool and billiards spot.
Guests have the option of playing a game of pool, stopping in for a drink, sitting down for a meal or all three. The eatery and lounge offers a full menu with a vast list of appetizers and entrees, including shrimp, fried rice, quail, beef, chicken, seafood, wild hog and much more.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Dreamz Billiards & Lounge is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper Frank D., who reviewed it on Jan. 12, said, "The food here is really good. The entertainment on the weekend makes it a cool place to hang out and grab drinks with friends. Try the hotpot and the mini egg rolls."
Charlie S. added, "Favorite place for late night dining in Bellaire. The hot pot soup is highly recommended, and the egg rolls are my favorite."
The new spot is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Pioneer Chiropractic
2030 N. Loop West, Suite 120, Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Photo: pioneer chiropractic/Yelp
Pioneer Chiropractic is a chiropractor and acupuncture spot.
The practice, according to its website, is dedicated to being "a family doctor and providing holistic, effective and proactive health care." It offers services ranging from chiropractic adjustments to therapeutic exercises, acupuncture, electrical stimulation, myofascial release and FAKTR (an instrument to assist soft tissue). For a more in-depth description of each service, click here.
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Becca P., who was the first to review it on Dec. 27, wrote, "I came into Pioneer with a sore neck (and lots of migraines) and tension all throughout my upper back. Dr. Stewart addressed my issues through some incredible adjustments and myofascial work! I swear my shoulder's range of motion nearly doubled. I can't recommend this place enough."
The new clinic is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)