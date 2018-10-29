Get to know the 5 newest restaurants to debut in Houston

Bisou
4444 Westheimer Road, Afton Oaks
Photo: Anna K./Yelp
Bisou is a new French spot. Helmed by master chef Frederic Perrier, the new upscale eatery offers continental cuisine, curated entertainment and a beverage program with classic cocktails, a wine list and champagne magnums.
With a five-star rating from six Yelp users, it's received rave reviews thus far.
BreAnna M., who was the first to review it on October 22, wrote, "Amazing atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and hands down the most fun I've ever had while dining out. The cocktails are as delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing -- you've got to try the Mint to be Melon -- and the Last Kiss! The ceviche and shrimp/scallops are so refreshing, but the tomahawk steak steals the show!"
Yelper Kirby W. added, "So fab and fun. Amazing atmosphere & staff. Combines fine dining and fun. Get dressed up and enjoy the decadence."
The new business has yet to post its hours online.
Shun Japanese Kitchen
2802 S. Shepherd Drive, Upper Kirby
Photo: Robert F./Yelp
Shun Japanese Kitchen is a Japanese spot that serves sushi and more.
The upscale Japanese spot offers menu options like nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls, cold plates, hot plates and grilled entrees. Among these, you'll find dishes like the Tori-Kawa Robatayaki (grilled chicken skins), the Tako Dogs Atsui (octopus sausage, tonkatsu sauce and house aioli) and the 7 Samurai Makimono sushi roll (toro tartar, uni, wagyu, sake toro, hotate, hamachi, anago, madai, shiso and cucumber).
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Christina E., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 21, wrote, "We sat at the sushi bar and met the owner; he was really sweet and you could tell he took a lot of pride in the fact that all ingredients are chosen based off what's in season. We had dumplings, several pieces of nigiri, two rolls and the steak entree -- we seriously wanted one of everything on the menu."
Brian M. noted, "Chef Naoki presents his more modern culinary creations in a very inviting atmosphere. I enjoyed the Marble Farms wagyu and robata. Some of the dishes that you need to try are the fried chicken skin, wagyu tongue, yellow tail roll and maple ikura."
Shun Japanese Kitchen is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Jonathan's The Rub
12505 Memorial Drive, Suite 140, Memorial Green
Photo: Jonathan's the Rub/Yelp
Jonathan's The Rub is an upscale New American spot. It's chef and owner Jonathan Levine's second restaurant, with the original in Hedwig Village. The new spot is designed around his special spice rub, which features prominently on the menu.
On the menu, you'll find dishes such as the chicken mole poblano with toasted sesame seeds and curry cauliflower rice, inspired by Levine's recent trips to Mexico, and braised Denver roast with bourguignon sauce and black pepper pappardelle.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Jonathan's The Rub has already made a good impression.
Kim B., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "Jonathan has upped his game! The new Memorial Green venue is simply stunning. Menu is a bit pared back from the original, but hosts all the favorites, and then some! We had the sea bass, duck breast and pork -- all were cooked to perfection. Flavorful salads and sides, seasoned well and delicious."
Yelper Rob K. added, "Expertly prepared dishes, excellent service, sharp wine list. From the lovely hostess to each waiter, everyone is well trained, especially for a new place."
Head on over to check it out: Jonathan's The Rub is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and there are plans to add lunch hours in the near future. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Light Years
1304 W. Alabama St., Montrose
Photo: Light Years/Yelp
Light Years is a wine bar and shop.
The wine bar and shop serves only natural wines, which it sources globally. Besides bottles of wine, it has daily wines on tap. You can pair your wine with a cheeseboard or an infused butter plate. Besides the indoor seating, you can sit out on the patio area. If you'd like to take some wine to go, it has two walls of wine bottles that are available for purchase. It hosts parties and tastings every Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Light Years has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
En K., who was among the first to review it on October 24, wrote, "Great place and concept! Cozy atmosphere, great selection of wines from all around the world and very friendly staff! This place is different that any other place in Houston!"
And M. W. wrote, "Great little wine shop and bar. Lovely atmosphere, wine selection and waitstaff. ... I loved being able to sit and relax in this new gem with my friends."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Light Years is open from noon-midnight daily.
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Upper Kirby
Photo: Farrah A./Yelp
Eunice is a new Cajun/Creole restaurant.
The upscale eatery offers dishes like the jumbo gulf shrimp with green onion sausage gravy and green chili grits; the roasted chicken with sweet potatoes, shishito peppers, wild mushrooms and jus; and the grilled ribeye with Yukon gold potatoes, bone marrow, wild mushrooms and salsa verde. (See the full menu here.)
Eunice has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
Katie W., who was among the first to review it on October 13, wrote, " What a lovely restaurant. We enjoyed a cocktail at the bar to start the evening, the bartender was great and the drink delicious. The service was patient and had good recommendations for us."
Stephanie M. noted, "Amazing first time dining here. We had the chef prepare a tasting menu for us and start to finish everything was super! My favorites were the beet salad, gumbo and bread pudding for dessert"
Head on over to check it out: Eunice is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 3-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)