Get to know the 5 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston | Hoodline

---
Pokeology
Photo: Kevin H./Yelp
Pokeology is an Asian fusion spot, offering poke and more, that recently opened at 2313 Edwards St., Suite 180 in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park.
In its previous life, Pokeology operated out of the back of a bar, but last year it crowdfunded its way to this location at Sawyer Yards.
Menu favorites include the traditional Hawaiian fish dish the spot is named for, kimchi fried rice balls with mozzarella and Dynamite Mussels.
Bonus: Dogs are allowed on the Pokeology patio.
Yelpers seem pleased with the new and improved Pokeology. "This spot has fantastic poke with fresh ingredients," Rebecca S. said. "The interior is super clean and sleek."
La Granja Disco Y Cantina
Photo: mason a./Yelp
La Granja Disco Y Cantina is a bar, that recently opened at 5505 Pinemont Drive in Central Northwest.
This spot offers a lively dance-club atmosphere inside, but there's also a more relaxed back yard patio area that serves tacos in the open air.
The bar has daily happy hour specials, a DJ, Karaoke Thursdays and special theme nights like "retro Fridays."
888 Beijing Chinese Restaurant
Photo: Aisha A./Yelp
A newcomer to Gulfton, 888 Beijing Chinese Restaurant is a Szechuan spot that's located at 6121 Hillcroft St., Suite R.
The expansive menu offers popular Chinese dishes like Mongolian beef, General Tso's chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, pepper steak and many veggie options. (Check out the full menu here.)
"This restaurant has fresh & flavorful Chinese food," Yelper Ali K. wrote. "The prices are right and the service is just as good."
Treacherous Leches
Photo: Elisabet s./Yelp
Treacherous Leches is a new patisserie/cake shop, offering desserts and more that's located at 1010 Prairie St.
Fans of sugar in downtown Houston have a new way to indulge their sweet tooth. This bakery exclusively serves tres leches cake, but in various flavors like pina colada, coffee and seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice.
"This is absolutely the best place to get the best tres leches cake," Yelper Omar D. wrote. "My personal favorite is the mango tres leches."
Shabu Zone
Photo: Kristy N./Yelp
Now open at 11201 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 2 in Alief is Shabu Zone, a spot to score hot pot and more.
This spot offers a unique buffet-style hot pot dining experience. Each diner picks a broth from the menu and uses his or her own induction burner at the table. At the center buffet, there is a variety of seafood, meat and vegetables to choose from to complete the shabu shabu experience.
"This is a great place for families, groups and special occasions," Yelper Steve O. wrote. "If you've never had Asian Fusion cuisine, this is a great place to give it a try."