Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Photo: Tiff's Treats/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a pop-up cafe to a sweets shop, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.

Cafe Bustelo




Stop by 3615 Montrose Blvd. in Neartown - Montrose and you'll find Cafe Bustelo, a new cafe.

Cafe Bustelo is a unique pop-up coffee and merchandise shop. The temporary cafe, which is actually a converted shipping container, will be around until May.

Cafe Bustelo serves up its branded coffee and espresso drinks -- cafecito, colada, cortadito and cafe con leche -- along with snacks like empanadas and flan.

Check out the menu here.

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco




Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco is a Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot, offering seafood and more, that recently opened at 2030 Bingle Road in Spring Branch East.

This is Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco's third outpost around Houston. The spot serves traditional Mexican favorites like tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, seafood and more.

The restaurant also serves breakfast items, like the machacado con huevos (scrambled eggs with dried Mexican beef, pico de gallo, beans and fries), all day.

The lunch crowd may opt for something like the Texan enchiladas (three-beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas on a flour tortilla, topped with chile, cheese and guacamole.)

Check out the rest of the menu here.

Tiff's Treats

A new addition to Kingwood Area, Tiff's Treats is a spot to score desserts and more, that's located at 4529 Kingwood Drive, Suite 160.

The Austin-based bakery already has several Houston locations. The spot serves made-to-order warm cookies, brownies, ice cream and more. From the menu, Yelpers recommend the fudgy brownies.

Can't decide between cookies and ice cream? Combine them and order the Tiffwich Ice Cream Sandwich.

The bakery also offers cookie trays and party packs for large gatherings.

Take a look at the full menu.

