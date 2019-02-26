FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Truth BBQ. | Photo: Kevin G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to check out the freshest new spots in Houston? From a Pilates studio to a Nigerian restaurant, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut recently.

Boost Pilates



Photo: Boost Pilates/Yelp

New to 3620 Katy Freeway, Suite A, in the Heights is Boost Pilates, a Pilates spot.

In addition to the Heights, Boost Pilates has locations in River Oaks and West University Place. The spot offers Pilates instruction through private training or group classes. New clients can try out classes for free.

So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 9 reviews on Yelp.

Truth BBQ



Photo: tony t./Yelp

Stroll past 110 S. Heights Blvd. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park and you'll find Truth BBQ, a new Southern spot, offering barbecue and more.

Truth started as a roadside stand in Brenham, Texas, in 2015 and quickly grew in popularity. The Houston location serves smoked meats by the pound, sides and cake. Try the El Jefe sandwich, which includes brisket and sausage. (Here's the full menu.)

It's getting positive feedback on Yelp, with a 4.5-star rating out of 62 reviews.

Taste Of Nigeria



Photo: taste of nigeria/Yelp

A newcomer to Mid West, Taste Of Nigeria is an African spot that's located at 5959 Richmond Ave., Suite 160.

This spot offers traditional Nigerian appetizers, soup, meat and seafood. From the extensive menu, try the tilapia pepper soup and the Ewedu, a Yoruba tribe delicacy made from jute leaves and other Nigerian ingredients. (Find the full menu here.)

It's off to a good start with 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chefs and bars nab 11 James Beard nominations
Shop organic on a budget and help those in need
New Pilates spot Boost Pilates now open in The Heights
Top 12 Rodeo Houston foods to eat before you die
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
TESTIMONY: Cohen speaks before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
2 suspects arrested after ambush-style rooftop shooting
Medspa owner arrested for illegal Botox injections: police
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded vets
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Show More
Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston
Cult influences may have motivated family murders: Relatives
Former NASA employee wants to send cat's ashes into space
You can no longer leave Rotten Tomatoes reviews pre-release
What's being done to help ease traffic in Pearland
More News