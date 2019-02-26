Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Boost Pilates
Photo: Boost Pilates/Yelp
New to 3620 Katy Freeway, Suite A, in the Heights is Boost Pilates, a Pilates spot.
In addition to the Heights, Boost Pilates has locations in River Oaks and West University Place. The spot offers Pilates instruction through private training or group classes. New clients can try out classes for free.
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 9 reviews on Yelp.
Truth BBQ
Photo: tony t./Yelp
Stroll past 110 S. Heights Blvd. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park and you'll find Truth BBQ, a new Southern spot, offering barbecue and more.
Truth started as a roadside stand in Brenham, Texas, in 2015 and quickly grew in popularity. The Houston location serves smoked meats by the pound, sides and cake. Try the El Jefe sandwich, which includes brisket and sausage. (Here's the full menu.)
It's getting positive feedback on Yelp, with a 4.5-star rating out of 62 reviews.
Taste Of Nigeria
Photo: taste of nigeria/Yelp
A newcomer to Mid West, Taste Of Nigeria is an African spot that's located at 5959 Richmond Ave., Suite 160.
This spot offers traditional Nigerian appetizers, soup, meat and seafood. From the extensive menu, try the tilapia pepper soup and the Ewedu, a Yoruba tribe delicacy made from jute leaves and other Nigerian ingredients. (Find the full menu here.)
It's off to a good start with 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
---
