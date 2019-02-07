FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Houston

By Hoodline
Ready to find out about the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a barber shop to a Chinese restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop



Photo: briana a./Yelp

New to 449 W. 19th St. in the Heights is Floyd's 99 Barbershop, a hair salon and waxing spot.

It offers such services as haircuts for men, women and kids, plus shaves, waxing and color treatment. (For a full list of services, click here.)

With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

La Vibra Tacos



Photo: gus a./Yelp

La Vibra Tacos is a Mexican spot, that's made its debut at 506 Yale St., Suite A, in the Heights.

The menu includes nine varieties of tacos, costras, volcans and a host of sides. Try the Camaron tacos (shrimp, house coleslaw and Chipotle dressing) or the Pastor (thinly sliced pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple). Pair any of the main courses with either Frijoles de la Olla, which is traditional black bean soup, or Nopales con Chile, which are tender cactus leaves topped with garlic, onions, and guajillio chili.

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating out of 17 reviews.

Lyons Cocina de Chinos



Photo: esmeralda g./Yelp

Head over to 7102 Lyons Ave. in Denver Harbor / Port Houston and you'll find Lyons Cocina de Chinos, a Chinese spot.

It offers lunch specials, which come with rice, and chicken, pork, seafood and vegetable entrees for dinner. Menu standouts include the Fajita Chicken, Kung Pao Shrimp and Fried Tofu. Don't forget to start with an egg roll or order of dumplings. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
