Get these trending Houston restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting extra notice this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this winter.
Flying Biscuit Cafe
Photo: antonio o./Yelp
Open since December, this breakfast and brunch, Southern and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Southern" on Yelp.
Citywide, Southern spots saw review counts increase by a median of 3 percent over the past month, but Flying Biscuit Cafe saw a 78.8 percent increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout.
Located at 12389 Kingsride Lane in Memorial, Flying Biscuit Cafe offers breakfast all day, along with starters, salads and sandwiches.
Try the Award Winning Shrimp and Grits, with blackened shrimp and roasted red pepper tomato sauce, or the Heavenly French Toast, topped with raspberry sauce and honey creme anglaise. (Here's the entire menu.)
Neyow's Creole Cafe
Photo: jazmine t./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Mid West's Neyow's Creole Cafe, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.1 percent over the past month, Neyow's Creole Cafe bagged a formidable 105.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.
Open at 6356 Richmond Ave. since December, Neyow's Creole Cafe offers chicken, pasta, steak, salad and seafood.
On the menu, look for Neyow's Extravaganza Dinner For Two, which includes two cups of gumbo, two house salads, fish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, stuffed shrimp, one steak, two sides and two desserts. (Check out the entire menu here.)
The Rustic
Photo: the rustic/Yelp
Downtown Houston's The Rustic is the city's buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers.
The bar, music venue and traditional American spot, which opened at 1836 Polk St. in October, increased its review count by 65.5 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.5 percent for the Yelp category "American (Traditional)."
The Rustic offers salads, burgers, tacos and more. Dining with friends? Try the Triple Pork Chop, served with ancho-lime butter, jalapeno spoon bread and white hominy. (This is the full menu.)
Indianola
Photo: elizabeth n./Yelp
Downtown Houston's Indianola is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.7 percent over the past month, this New American spot increased its by 30.3 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.
Open for business at 1201 St. Emanuel St. since November, the business offers lamb, steak, chicken, salads and more. On the menu, look for the Pan Glazed Pork Steak, with citrus glaze, coconut collard greens, peanuts, ginger and cilantro, or try the Crispy Duck Wings, served with garlic, fresno chili and herbs. (Take a look at the entire menu here.)