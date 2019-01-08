FOOD & DRINK

Get seafood and more at Greater Heights's new Flying Fish

Flying Fish. | Photo: Flying Fish/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new traditional American and Cajun spot, offering seafood and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Heights, called Flying Fish, is located at 1815 N. Durham Drive.

This is the 11th location for the franchise, which has restaurants across Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas. According to the website, customers are encouraged to bring in and tack up a photo of their biggest catch and state the size of the fish. It's called the "Liars' Wall."

On the menu, options include grilled, boiled or fried seafood, along with salads, jambalaya and dessert. Wednesday is all-you-can-eat catfish night; if you go, ask about the Billy Bass adoption program. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Flying Fish has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Hope N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 29, wrote, "Great restaurant! Atmosphere is cool and the service was great. The food was excellent as well. We ordered a dozen oysters on the half shell, all from the Gulf -- they were tasty."

And Shannon B. wrote, "Ate at Flying Fish the other day and it was great! Super excited to have this restaurant join the Heights area. We ordered the oysters (amazing), lobster stew, boiled shrimp, and snow crab."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flying Fish is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
