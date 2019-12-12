Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Thursday

You heard right...$1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase! 🙌🍩 It's the perfect #doughnut holiday! Celebrate #DayoftheDozens TOMORROW Thursday, 12/12, and make sure to get in early - this is going to be HUGE!! 🎉 #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/5BYAYBvMjn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 11, 2019

Doughnut lovers rejoice! Thursday is a day when you can get the delicious sweets on the cheap.Dec. 12 -- or 12/12 -- is being called the Day of the Dozens. To celebrate the numerical oddity, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is giving customers quite the deal.At participating locations, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.The Day of the Dozens offer is only valid on Thursday.