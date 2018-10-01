Get fired up for the top 3 spots for hot pot in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places for hot pot in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Tasty Point
Photo: Felix K./Yelp
Topping the list is Tasty Point. Located at 9110 Bellaire Blvd. in Sharpstown, the Taiwanese and Korean restaurant is the highest-rated hot pot spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.
It serves individual-sized hot pots rather than the more common table hot pot. Hot pot options include Japan Pumpkin Sea Salt Cream (sliced pork, fried tofu skin, clams, mushrooms, sweet corn, pumpkin, narutomaki, tomato, squid ball, tofu and napa cabbage) and the Taiwanese Spicy (sliced beef, fried dumpling, beef ball, pork fish ball, clam, pork intestines, omasum, squid, taro, narutomaki, quail egg, tofu, enoki mushroom, fried tofu skin, napa cabbage and princess noodles).
Jen R., who reviewed it on Aug. 21, wrote, "The Taiwanese hot pot is everything I want in a hot pot. Perfectly spicy soup and a variety of food inside. There were surprises as I ate because there was more stuff at the bottom. The menu has it as a 'big' size and it can definitely feed two average eaters. Comes with a side of rice, vermicelli noodles or braised pork rice."
2. One Hot Pot & Grill
Photo: Khoa L./Yelp
Next up is Alief's One Hot Pot & Grill, situated at 12148 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 112. With four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
If you're there for the hot pot, you'll see options like the lau nam xi quach (pork bone hot pot with mushroom), the lau bo nhung ruoc (beef hot pot with shrimp paste) and the la de thuoc bac (goat hot pot with herbs). It also serves grilled platters and seafood.
Joe L. wrote, "Their crab hot pot is really good. I've gotten it twice now and it tastes better each time. I have been here a handful of times and the food is really consistent, which is great. The service is amazing as well. They're really attentive to your needs and they're not pushy at all when you're dining in at night."
3. Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot
Photo: Na L./Yelp
Sharpstown's Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot, located at 9715 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot pot and more four stars out of 95 reviews.
At the eatery, you start out with a hot pot base (choices include spicy, spicy and sour golden soup and bone soup) before you pick your meat, such as beef belly, Kobe beef, lamb, beef tongue and others.
The restaurant also offers dishes such as fried beef with rice, Kobe beef fried rice and stir-fried rice noodles with beef.
Betty L., who reviewed it on Sept. 28, said, "This is the best hot pot I've had in Houston! The soup base is incredibly flavorful and delicious. The beef and lamb slices are thinly sliced and of supreme quality, which makes the best meat at a hot pot place ever! Above all, the ambiance is superior to all the hot pot places I've ever been to."