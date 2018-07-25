FOOD & DRINK

James Coney Island offering "original prices" on coneys and more Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get a coney at James Coney Island for a nickel Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been craving a hot dog, James Coney Island has the perfect -- and cheap -- solution.

For Nickel Dog Thursday, the restaurant will offer its "timeless favorites" at original prices.

Prices include original coneys for a nickel, Fritos for a nickel, Cokes for a dime and bowls of chili for 15 cents.

The promotion is available for dine-in only at the Southwest Freeway location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's most-Instagrammable new patio bar now open
Popeyes worker fired for filming roaches inside restaurant
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Dream Wings food truck puts down roots in Oak Forest
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
Cocaine in EMT driver's system during deadly ambulance crash
House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general
5 suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris Co.
Deputy constable sweats through 28 minutes in hot SUV
Both sides rest in trial of man accused in 'honor killings'
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Show More
Friend charged after teen taking selfies with loaded gun dies
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
More News