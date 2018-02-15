FOOD & DRINK

'Gerry's Grill' Brings Filipino Barbecue To Sharpstown

Photo: Jerry H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Filipino spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Sharpstown, called Gerry's Grill, is located at 6833 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.

This new Philippines-based eatery--which has other outposts in California, Hawaii, Singapore, and Qatar--specializes in Filipino comfort foods like sisig (pig head and liver seasoned with calamansi and chili peppers), inihaw na pusit (grilled, stuffed squid), and beef kare-kare (stew with peanut sauce).

On the menu, expect to see appetizers such as spicy garlic chicken wings, chicken adobo shreds and tuna or salmon sashimi.

House specials include items like lumpia spring rolls, sizzling beef ribs and lechon kawali fried pork belly.

Rounding things out are dishes like pancit bihon noodles and pinakbet mixed vegetables steamed in fish sauce. There's ube ice cream and halo halo for dessert, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Gilbert R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "Finally after years of waiting, Gerry's Grill has finally opened in Houston! Known for their classic take on your favorite Filipino dishes, Gerry's Grill is a the newest spot in Houston."

Yelper Ray G. added: "Chicken inasal is a winner! Plus the Cerbeza Negra (dark lager) which I've been nostalgic. Went there 3x already."

Head on over to check it out: Gerry's Grill is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Street eats: 3 new food trucks to visit in Houston
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News