Kingwood Meat Market brings a new taste to the community

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Kingwood Meat Market owner and butcher, Eduardo Garza and his family have cut and sold meat for generations.Garza wanted to bring something different to the Kingwood community, and share with locals his family's homemade recipes."I wanted everyone to have a homemade tortilla taste," said Garza. "We make stuff that you cannot find around here from chicharon, carne guisada, barbacoa, and traditional beef and fajita tacos."Not only is Kingwood Meat Market the spot to find freshly cut beef, but it has quickly built a reputation as the best tacos in town.