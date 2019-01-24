FOOD & DRINK

General Mills recalls Gold Medal Unbleached Flour over salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

The recall is because of potential presence of Salmonella.

General Mills is conducting a national recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of salmonella, which was discovered during sampling of the product.

A news release from Jim Murphy, the president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, says "Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses. This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating."

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodrecallfood poisoningsalmonellau.s. & worldFDA
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fun facts about peanut butter
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Nation's largest fruit tree sale coming to Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
3 killed in Liberty County crash, including 5-year-old
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
9 arrested for stopping traffic under 'Be Someone' sign
Mystery violinist plays outside grocery store for rent money
Show More
Kamala Harris persuaded by girl to seek White House
Digital Deal of the Day
Bobcat sighting has officials warning about mating season
Sheila Jackson Lee steps down as House subcommittee leader
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
More News