Food & Drink

General Mills recalls Gold Medal unbleached flour for possible E. coli contamination

General Mills is recalling some of its flour products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The recall is only for five pound bags of Gold Medal, unbleached, all-purpose flour with the use by date of September 6, 2020. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are unaffected by the recall.

E. coli was discovered during sampling of the product, the FDA said. General Mills said there have been no confirmed cases of illness.

Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.



Anyone with the flour is asked to throw it away and if possible, save the product name, UPC and the used by date and contact General Mills for a replacement coupon.

For more information, visit the FDA's website, generalmills.com/flour or call 1-800-230-8103.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worlde. coli
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Show More
Husband accused of killing his wife and 4 children: Officials
Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school
ABC13's Morning News
THE 60: Boy walking in crosswalk nearly hit 7 times by drivers
Would-be purse snatcher targets mom with kids in car
More TOP STORIES News