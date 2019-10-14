Food & Drink

Galleria-area restaurant's sudden shutter shocks Houston diners

HOUSTON, Texas -- Restaurant closures are always disruptive to the lives of both the people who worked there and its regular diners, but some are more disruptive than others. For example, when a restaurant has operated in the same location for almost 40 years, its sudden closure will cause ripples.

The news that the Houston's restaurant location on Westheimer had closed caused serious consternation on social media this weekend. According to the restaurant's page on the Houston's website, the location had been open for "nearly 40 years."

Anecdotally, Houston's Westheimer location always appeared busy, which makes the sudden closure all the more surprising. Thankfully for fans of the restaurant's signature steaks, salads, and French dip sandwich, the Kirby location, ranked number 100 on CultureMap's list of Houston's top 100 restaurants, remains open. With only one Houston's left in Houston, that location will likely be even busier than it already is.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurantrestaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old sexually assaulted as she waited for her mail: HPD
Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR
Paramedic in Astros dugout injured by foul ball
Astros' Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
This Houston restaurant helps families cope with cancer
Warmer and stormier on Monday
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Show More
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
'Go Go Astros' tune from the '80s revived by high school choir
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
ABC13+ turns Brasserie 1895 into a pop-up newsroom
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
More TOP STORIES News