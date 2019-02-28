The Rice Box takes over River Oaks hot spot with 'futuristic' cuisine

Updated an hour ago

HOUSTON, Texas -- John Peterson can barely contain his excitement. His plan to transform the former Tila's into a new location of The Rice Box is almost complete.Yes, the rumors are true. The food truck-turned-restaurant that bills itself as "Chinese takeout from the future" will soon add a third sibling to its outposts in Greenway Plaza and The Heights.Peterson has avoided speaking publicly about the project throughout the 15 months of construction, but this week's installation of the restaurant's signature red-and-blue neon sign served as confirmation and prompted him to offer a brief sneak peek at the space.Save for some neon lights and other interior details, the work is almost complete (but unfortunately not ready for photos). If all goes according to plan, the restaurant will open in approximately 30 days (April 1, give or take a few days).