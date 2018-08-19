Fusion Eats brings specialty tacos, salads and more to the Greenway area

If tacos are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to the Greenway area, called Fusion Eats, is located at 9 Greenway Plaza, Suite 150. Its original location, Fusion Tacos, is located in The Heights.
The new spot offers fusion tacos like the Agedashi Tofu (crispy tofu, spicy peanut sauce and napa cabbage), the Chicken Tikka Masala (roasted chicken breast, spicy curry tomato sauce and creme fraiche on naan bread) and the Chicken Fried Oyster (Gulf oysters, buttermilk ranch, celery root slaw and Frank's RedHot sauce).
It also has salads such as the seared tuna salad, grilled steak Caesar and taco salad. Traditional tacos, nachos, quesadillas and soups are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Fusion Eats has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Desiree H., who was among the first to review it on Aug. 13, wrote, "Hands down the best breakfast taco I have yet to eat! I ordered the steak and egg taco, which was perfect paired with my almond milk cold brew! The steak was very flavorful and the egg was cooked perfectly!"
Babak Bobby Y. added, "They make some of my favorite tacos right now -- all packing quality and flavor. The sauces and combinations pair very well with the made-in-house fresh tortillas."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fusion Eats is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
