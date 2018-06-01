From Indian-Italian to Indian-Tex-Mex, here's 3 new Indian spots to try in Houston

Tastee Pizza & Wings
9203 S. Texas 6
Photo: tastee pizza & wings/Yelp
First on the list is Tastee Pizza & Wings -- a fusion spot offering pizza and chicken wings touting authentic Indian flavors.
According to the establishment's website, the inspiration for Tastee Pizza & Wings was the city's lack of a restaurant that simultaneously offers Italian and South Asia cuisines.
To fill that gap, Tastee Pizza & Wings offers options like a halal Chicken Tikka pizza; a halal beef, pepperoni and jalapeno combination; and the Chatpat Chicken pizza, modeled after the traditional Indian street-food. There are also a couple of vegetarian options, including a paneer tikka pizza topped with a South Asian cheese.
The new spot currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
"The service is good and the food is better," Yelper Heba E. said. "Have gone here a handful of times and my guests loved the authentic flavors."
Yelper Zo M. added, "Fast service. Great food. The Chicken Tikka pizza is to die for. I will be back, and I highly recommend trying."
Tastee Pizza & Wings is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Godavari
8092 Westheimer Road, Woodlake/Briar Meadow
Photo: vik p./Yelp
Godavari is an Indian buffet that specializes in classic South Indian fare and has locations all over the country. This is the chain's first location in Houston.
On the menu, look for appetizers like samosas, cut mirchi, fried lentil doughnuts, and fried wheat bread served with potatoes and caramelized onions. Then for dinner, check out items like South Indian dosas, curry cooked with mixed vegetables, and butter chicken.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Godavari is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper A A., who reviewed Godavari on May 26, wrote, "Best Indian food in Houston -- authentic, clean, amazing variety for lunch; what else can you ask for?"
And Yelper Shruthi K. said, "They served a wide variety of items, and everything tasted good. We were expecting more authentic Godavari-style items on the buffet, but it had the regular South Indian food."
Godavari is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, and noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Twisted Turban
2838 S. Highway 6, West Oaks
Photo: Twisted Turban/Yelp
Twisted Turban is a Tex-Mex and Indian fusion spot offering burgers, wraps, tater tots, samosas and more.
Go hungry and fill up on stick-to-your-ribs bites like the Turban Taco, made with slow-cooked braised beef, cabbage slaw, mango salsa and the house Turban Sauce; the Turban Burger, topped with slow-roasted braised brisket, mango slaw and Turban Sauce; and other items like honey fried goat cheese and nachos.
Yelp users are excited about Twisted Turban, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on the site.
Yelper Eric C. said, "The food here is incredible. I feel like they're flying under the radar because they're not in a super hip part of town, but they're definitely worth the drive, regardless of where you live in Houston."
And Yelper Jeremy T. added, "I ordered the Turban Burger, the first one on the menu with brisket. Boy that was a nice tasty burger. When it cooks down it doesn't seem like a full half-pound though; more like 1/3-pound."
Twisted Turban is open from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
