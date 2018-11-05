Friendswood gets a new bakery: 85°C Bakery Cafe

A new bakery and cake shop, offering coffee, pastries and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called 85C Bakery Cafe, the fresh arrival is located at 19028 Gulf Freeway in Friendswood. This is the bakery chain's fourth location in the Houston metro area.
The bakery offers breads, cakes and coffee beverages, including options like the apple almond danishes, the berry multigrain bread, chocolate croissants, cream puffs, egg tarts, cheese bites, salted caramel coffee and more. (See the full menu here.)
85C Bakery Cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
David C., who was among the first to review it on October 21, said, "I was skeptical at first. I was worried that this location wouldn't hold up to the high standards of the other locations, but, to my surprise, it was equally as delicious. No where else in this area can you find so many Asian pastries like the ones I grew up eating. Some of my favorites include their egg tarts, Hokkaido cheese tarts, fluffy brioche bread, mangotales, milk pudding bread, taro puffs, chocolate cream cheese bread and all of their amazingly decorated cakes."
And Win T. wrote, "Cute, clean. Friendly staff. ... Delicious egg tarts! I got a lot of breads."
Head on over to check it out: 85C Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
