Fresh eats: Your guide to 4 new Houston spots, with pizza, crepes and more

Spicy Girl
3285 Southwest Freeway, West University
Photo: Moneesh S./Yelp
Spicy Girl is a new eatery that specializes in Sichuan cuisine and curry dishes.
On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried spring rolls, peppercorn chicken, smoked duck, Thai pepper and cilantro steak, wonton soup, Sichuan-style shrimp, panang curry and more.
The new restaurant appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Yelp out of six reviews thus far.
Jennifer Y. wrote, "So far everything I've tried here is so excellently flavored --honestly, the best Chinese food I've had in a long time. They do both authentic Chinese as well as Americanized Chinese food."
B S. added, "Excellent service and lots of parking. And the food is great. They also have boba with a twist."
Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bacco on the Bayou
4005 N. Braeswood Blvd., Braeswood Place
Photo: Matt G./Yelp
Bacco on the Bayou is a wine bar overlooking Brays Bayou. This is its second location, with the first in the West University area.
Besides an extensive wine list, you'll find a menu that includes pizza, soups, salads and small plates. Pizzas include the Hercules (Italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara and basil), the Ares (smoked chopped brisket, sweet barbecue sauce, onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses) and the Hera (red peppers, green peppers, onions, olives and mozzarella).
Bacco on the Bayou has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jennifer G., who reviewed it on Aug. 14, wrote, "Cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, good wine selection and also had the Astros game playing. The menu actually helped explain differences between the wines, which my husband appreciated. It was a cute spot for a date night."
Matt G. added, "They have spirits, beer, craft cocktails and daily food and wine pairings to boot. Cannot wait to come here and try the food."
Bacco on the Bayou is open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
Pizza Motus
6119 Edloe St., West University
Photo: Hannah B./Yelp
Pizza Motus offers Roman street food-inspired pizza and other Italian fare like a calamari appetizer and burrata orzo Caprese salad.
On the menu, you'll see pizza options like the Caprese (cherry tomatoes, burrata and basil) and the La Francesca (kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichokes, oregano, arugula and lemon zest). It also offers build-your-own pizzas, paninis, salads, soups and small plates. (See the full menu here.)
So far it has good reviews on Yelp, with 4.5 stars out of nine reviews.
Kasi C., who was among the first to review it on Aug. 19, wrote, "Finally! An authentic street pizza place in Houston! Came for the pizza and fell in love with the calamari. Pizza is light and crispy with great ingredients. Super fresh! BYOB."
Sally L. added, "What a gem! I had a Francesca white pizza the other day. The crust was perfect -- crispy on the bottom, light and airy in the center and crispy on top. The toppings were arugula, black olives and little slices of cherry tomatoes with a tasty drizzle."
Intrigued? Stop by and try it out from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
ChocolatZeina
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 136, Uptown
Photo: ChocolatZeina/Yelp
ChocolatZeina is a dessert shop that offers chocolates, crepes, ice cream, coffee, milkshakes, puddings and more.
Look for menu options like the Triple Choco Crepe, the Honey Waffle stack, the Oreo milkshake or the Snickers pudding.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has already made a good impression.
Yelper Jad S., who was the first to review ChocolatZeina, wrote, "Chocolate is very tasty and the crepe isn't lacking! Very generous portions! Owners are nice and welcoming and you will always find them there to serve you personally!"
Cynthia F. added, "Wonderful chocolate, crepes and waffles with delicious coffee! Staff was helpful and friendly. The prices are reasonable and portions are big."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ChocolatZeina is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.